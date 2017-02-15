Scottsbluff zoo to host RDC chats in February and March

Riverside Discovery Center is excited to announce a new adult learning opportunity.

Inspired by programs like Ted Talks, RDC will be hosting Discovery Chats on Saturdays at 1 p.m. in February and March. These Chats will cover a wide range of topics relating to science and nature and led by guest speakers from around the community.

February 18: Citizen Science – Jen Mitchell RDC Education Curator

February 25: Paleontology – Lorin King WNCC Science Lead

March 4: Scottsbluff Monument geology and trails – Lesley Gaunt; Interpretive Park Ranger at Scotts Bluff National Monument

March 11: Dave Wolf Information/Education Coordinator North Platte NRD

March 18: Bats – Anthony Mason RDC Zoo Curator

Discover Chats are free with admission to the RDC. Refreshments will be available after each program.

Questions about these events can be directed to Jen Mitchell at 308 – 632 – 2233 or email at education@riversidediscoverycenter.org. Check out the RDC Facebook page or main website for the latest on events and programs.