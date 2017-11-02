class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269722 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber receives Innovation award

BY Kevin Mooney | November 2, 2017
Home News Regional News
Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber receives Innovation award

The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce has been recognized in the 2017 Chamber Innovation Awards Competition.

The competition is sponsored by GrowthZone, provider of chamber management software and services and recognizes innovative programs, events, and ideas that challenge the status quo.

The Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber was the winner in the small chamber category for its Strengths Finder Training conducted in November 2015 & January 2016 where over 100 participants from 19 different businesses attended.

Another workshop is scheduled for November 16th. Reservations can be made by emailing office@scottsbluffgering.net or calling 308-632-2133.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments