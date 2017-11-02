Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber receives Innovation award

The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce has been recognized in the 2017 Chamber Innovation Awards Competition.

The competition is sponsored by GrowthZone, provider of chamber management software and services and recognizes innovative programs, events, and ideas that challenge the status quo.

The Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber was the winner in the small chamber category for its Strengths Finder Training conducted in November 2015 & January 2016 where over 100 participants from 19 different businesses attended.

Another workshop is scheduled for November 16th. Reservations can be made by emailing office@scottsbluffgering.net or calling 308-632-2133.