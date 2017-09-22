Scottsbluff/Gering Rotary Club presents $3,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska

The Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club presented a $3,000 check to United Way of Western Nebraska to help sponsor the upcoming Day of Caring Food Packaging Event on October 5, 2017.

Funding for this event is raised through grants and donations specific to the project so as not to affect the annual United Way campaign fundraising efforts which helps support partner agencies.

Sponsors for this year’s Food Packaging Event thus far are the Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club, Arby’s Hometown Heroes, Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club & Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of NE., United Health Care, Pipeworks Plumbing, Kelley Bean Company, Scottsbluff-Gering Noon Lions Club, TEAM Auto Center, Western Nebraska Community College, HARMS Advanced Technology Center, Pepsi Cola of Western NE., UPS, Wallspace Indoor Billboards Beta Sigma Phi Chapter 123317, Gloria Kennedy and Sallie Wentz.

For more information on sponsoring this event please call 308-635-2522. Donations specific to this project can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office -1517 Broadway Suite #106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. (Please note these donations: 2017 Day of Caring). .