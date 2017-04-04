Scottsbluff/NPPD community solar project begins operation

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Nebraska Public Power District office in Scottsbluff for the new community solar project, which provides a renewable energy for the 135 customers participating.

NPPD Account Manager Terry Rajewich told KNEB News the project is fully subscribed, but they do have a waiting list for anyone else interested in participating.

The panels actually went live April 1st, and Rajewich said “this is the first community solar project in NPPD’s retail territory, so it’s exciting for the city of Scottsbluff and exciting for NPPD.”

Residents who are subscribed will get a portion of the energy produced from the 128 kilowatt “solar garden.”

Each share of solar energy purchased will cost the resident an extra $2 in electrical cost. But with a locked in price, in time the solar energy is intended to act as a hedge against rising electrical costs and result in savings for the resident.