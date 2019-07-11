Scottsbluff’s Long John Silver’s to close; KFC getting facelift

A shared restaurant space is getting a major shakeup on 27th Street in Scottsbluff.

KNEB News has learned that Long John Silver’s is being phased out this month, while Kentucky Fried Chicken will remain and be the sole restaurant in the space.

Restaurant Superintendent Dan Morris says over the next month, the lobby will get a face lift, including fresh paint, new furniture and new table tops.

He adds that he knows that some fish fans will be disappointed with Long John Silver’s closing, but it came down to a corporate decision.

“Long John’s was a great business decision for us back then, and we still remain franchisee as Long John Silver’s,” explains Morris. “They decided to just focus on KFC only here, and I haven’t heard of any word of any free-standing Long John’s coming in yet, but we don’t know.”

Morris says the lobby will be closed until the renovations are completed later this month, but the drive-through will stay open during regular business hours.