It was a milestone day for Scottsbluff’s newest firefighters Ryan Feltes and Chris Gabis.

The two were honored during a ceremony Tuesday night at the Public Safety Building for completing a rigorous 12 month probational period. But when all was said and done, the two passed with flying colors, received their badges and were sworn in to service.

It was an even bigger night for Gabis, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend right after his swearing -in, and the moment was captured on video.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy has the full story: