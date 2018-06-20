Scottsbluff’s West 42nd project Phase III begins

Construction has begun on phase III of the West 42nd Street reconstruction project in Scottsbluff between Sandstone/Avenue G and Avenue B.

Public Works Director Mark Bohl told KNEB News this latest phase should be finished by the end of July, and says so far the first two phases have gone smoothly.

Bohl says the utilities are in for both of the first two phases, it’s all been paved, and now 42nd Street is closed to all traffic from the intersection of Sandstone/Avenue G to Avenue B. The Detour route around the construction area will be Hwy 71 to Hwy 26 to Avenue B.

Access to Elite Health Center/ESU #13/Owen Oral Survery/Sandstone Estates is provided from 42nd Street from the west via Hwy 71. The recommended access is north on Hwy 71/Avenue I then east on 42nd Street.

For Regional West Medical Center, access from the north on Hwy 71 should follow the detour route via Hwy 26 and Avenue B.

Access to Panhandle Mental Health Center / Oregon Trail Eye Clinic is from south on Avenue D from Avenue B via 40th Street. Avenue D is closed to all traffic at 42nd Street.

Emmanuel Congregational Church access is from Avenue B with no access to the north parking lot from 42nd St.

Residences South of 42nd Street between Avenue G and Avenue D have access from the west via 42nd & Avenue G or from the south via Ave B & 40th Street.

Additionally, Avenue D and Driveways from Apartment complex onto 42nd Street are closed to all traffic.

Bohl says they appreciate the public’s cooperation during this project.