Seacats future in jeopardy due to lack of facility

One of the few sports that the Scottsbluff and Gering school district compete with a combined team, swimming, has an uncertain future after next year’s season, and it is not because of long time coach Mike Hayhurst’s resignation.

Athletic Director Dave Hoxworth says the district will hire a new coach for next year, but after that the real problem is finding a facility for the Seacats. At the moment, the plan is for the Indoor Splash pool to close after the Seacat season next year, and Hoxworth is hoping the community will somehow step up and find a way to fund a new community pool.

Hoxworth says, “I know there are some people in the community that would like to see something done regarding a new pool or the current pool, but we’re just in a wait and see mode right now.”

Hoxworth says to repair what’s needed at the Splash would cost close to one million dollars, and using any of the other pools in the area, including the YMCA, is not an option.

Superintendent Rick Myles says discussions are happening with community members, but he admits coming with another pool in one year will be difficult. Myles says there is a possibility the district could apply some band-aid improvements to the Splash so it can be used for the Seacats for another year or two until the community comes up with another option.