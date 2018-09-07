Search for Alliance Deputy City Manager down to two finalists

The search for a new Deputy City Manager for the city of Alliance is down to two finalists who will be interviewed next Friday

City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says he can’t name the finalists but indicated they know Alliance and live nearby .

Kuckkahn says the two will be interviewed next Friday by panels consisting of council members and candidates, department heads, and community members. When the interviews are complete Kuckkahn says the panelists will provide their input before he makes a decision.

Kuckkahn says the plan is for the new Deputy City Manager to be his successor when he retires next year.