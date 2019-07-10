class="post-template-default single single-post postid-395025 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Search for missing man Chance Englebert expands west; watercraft added to Wednesday efforts

BY Ryan Murphy | July 10, 2019
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Authorities are expanding their search area today to locate Chance Englebert and reunite him with his family.

On Wednesday morning, police set up their command station at the Kiwanis Lodge by the YMCA Trails West Camp. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says today’s search will expand in a more westward direction. Additionally, watercraft is being utilized along the North Platte River to see if there is any sightings of Englebert along the riverbank in areas that are tougher to access by foot.

Goshen County Search and Rescue and their K9 were seen working the Monument Pathway along the north side of the river on Wednesday morning as well.

Chance Englebert

Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers says Englebert is from Moorcroft, Wyoming and was visiting family in Gering on Saturday. According to their timeline of events, Englebert departed the home on O Street, and began walking north on 10th Street. The last sighting was at 7:51 p.m. Saturday as video surveillance captured him walking past the intersection of Martha Drive in Gering- across from CAPWN.

Chance Englebert was last seen wearing a short sleeved Wrangler button up shirt, blue Wrangler jeans, and a black & white hat. He is a 25-year-old white male, stands 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on his hip.

Captain Rogers is again asking the public for any information on Englebert’s whereabouts, and people can call 308-436-5088 if they have any new information.

