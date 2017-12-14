Search for permanent Police Chief in Torrington continues

The City of Torrington is taking a few steps back in their search for a new permanent Chief of Police.

Interim Police Chief Doug Weeks was offered the official appointment to lead the Torrington Police Department last week. However after mulling the decision, Weeks turned down the offer on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Mike Varney says he is disappointed, but understands that this is all part of the process. Weeks will stay on in his current role as Interim Chief of Police until a new Chief is appointed.

“He had the option to accept or reject and he made his decision, and I respect that,” said Varney. Varney believes his departure as mayor in another year left questions about whether Weeks would be appointed again by his successor, and that uncertainty was a key issue in Weeks decision.

Weeks has been with the City of Torrington since 2001, was picked by a selection committee with a recommendation from Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chief to be Torrington’s next Chief of Police.

Mayor Varney says he is considering all of the options at this time and has no set plan on when the new search will begin.

Doug Weeks was appointed as Interim Chief of Police back in October, 2016 after former Chief Eric Sharp was terminated for fleeing the scene of an accident he was involved in.