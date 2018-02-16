Second arrest made in checking scam

A husband and wife are currently incarcerated at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on felony Theft by Deception charges.

24-year-old Melanie Brewster was arrested this week on a Scotts Bluff County warrant. Her husband- 34-year-old Joshua Brewster- is already set to stand trial on the Theft by Deception charge.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police were contacted by a Western Heritage Credit Union last February about a fraud perpetrated by the duo.

Their arrest affidavits say that Melanie initially came to the Scottsbluff branch and opened a checking account with a cash deposit. She then drove to branches in Cheyenne and Loveland and deposited an $1,869.38 checks and withdrew $1,000 and $869.

She later made deposits in Arvada and Lakewood, withdrawing the majority of the initial deposit.

Court documents say that all of the checks deposited were from a closed account belonging to Bee-Line Trucking LLC out of Columbus, Ohio.

Joshua Brewster followed the same scheme, opening up an account in Scottsbluff and then making deposits and withdrawals at branch locations in Colorado and Wyoming. Those checks were also from the same closed checking account.

WHCU says the loss they suffered from Melanie Brewster’s transactions totaled $7,432 and $6,465 from Joshua Brewster’s transactions.

Both are charged with Theft by Deception (More than $5,000), which is a Class 2A felony under Nebraska state law.

Melanie Brewster is scheduled to make her first appearance on her charge today in Scotts Bluff County Court.Â Joshua Brewster will be back in District Court on March 22nd for a pretrial hearing ahead of the April jury term.