Second person arrested in burglary and theft of firearms

BY Kevin Mooney | March 2, 2018
Photo courtesy of the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A second person has been arrested for the burglary of a local garage and shop where a dozen firearms were taken.

31 year old Aaron Rahmig was identified as a suspect after a witness observed two suspicious people place items in a vehicle from a residential garage in the 2900 block of Avenue E on February 9th.

From the witness’ description, Police were able to identify the car and its registered owner, contact the person driving, observe surveillance video from a convenience store where the vehicle was parked and identify Rahmig and 31 year old Juan Godinez as the people allegedly involved in the burglary.

Rahmig was arrested Thursday at a Gering bar  while Godinez was taken into custody previously after a search warrant was executed at his home.  Nine of the twelve  stolen guns were recovered along with boots and other clothes Godinez was seen wearing on surveillance video.

The crime scene showed the garage had been forcibly opened and glass from a gun cabinet had been shattered. The owner of the residence identified four rifles and eight shotguns plus a surveillance system valued at nearly $7,000 had been taken.

 

