Second person charged in Bluffs shooting

BY Ryan Murphy | October 22, 2018
Alyssa Gomez/ SBCDC Booking Photo

A 22-year-old Scottsbluff woman has been charged in connection to several Scottsbluff shootings that occurred in September.

Alyssa Gomez is charged with three counts of aiding and abetting to felonies, as well as carrying a concealed weapon. She’s accused of providing the gun that was fired during several altercations the night of September 9th.

Last month, Vicente Gonzalez was arrested and charged for firing a gun at a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot and at a house party. New court documents say one of the victims was confronted by Gonzalez, who reportedly punched him in the face and pulled a gun.

After police arrested Gonzales, he told investigators that after he punched the victim, he told Alyssa Gomez that he wanted the gun. She pulled up her shirt and allowed Gonzalez to pull the gun from her waist band.

Gomez will make her first appearances on the charges, which include a Class 1C and 1D Felony, on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court. She is being held on a $100,000 bond at 10%.

Attorney’s for Gonzalez- who doesn’t turn 18 until Friday October 26th- have filed a motion to have his case transferred to Juvenile Court because he was 17-years-old at the time the crimes allegedly happened.

