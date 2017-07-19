Second round of sales open for Eclipse commemorative T-shirts

(GERING, NE) By popular demand, announced today that a second round of pre-order sales for the official Moon Over the Monument Eclipse t-shirts will start on July 19, 2017 and run through August 4, 2017. Shirts will be produced and ready for pick up on or before August 14, 2017.

“Our initial pre-orders generated just over 500 shirts sold, and immediately after the order deadline closed we started getting phone calls and emails for more shirts”, according to Karla Niedan-Streeks, Executive Director of the Gering CVB. “In addition to local and area residents, we’ve had shirt orders from Indiana, Texas, Colorado and Arizona”, stated Niedan-Streeks.

Pre-Order sales for t-shirts will open on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 and continue through Friday, August 4, 2017. The Moon Over the Monument t-shirts were designed by LOGOZ in Gering; and will be available by pre-order sales only.

To place your order for Eclipse t-shirts; contact the Gering Visitors Bureau at karla@visitgering.com (308) 436-6886 or Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau at bleisy@scottsbluffcounty.org (308) 633.1808 by 5:00 p.m. on August 4, 2017.

The short-sleeve t-shirts are a high quality black cotton shirt with the official logo (white, grey and neon yellow) screen printed on the front. Cost of the t-shirts are $11.00 each for adult sizes Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large which includes sales tax. Extended adult sizes of 2-XL, 3XL and 4-XL are available at a cost of $15.00 per shirt, which includes sales tax.