Second Scotts Bluff County burglary suspect sentenced

BY Ryan Murphy | May 17, 2019
One of two men convicted for a string of burglaries in Rural Scotts Bluff County was sentenced this morning in District Court.

Today, 22-year-old Austin Weller was sentenced to 365 days in jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to 2 counts of Burglary. Both sentences will run concurrent to each other, and he received credit for 134 days already served.

He will also be transported to the HSI Treatment Center in Alliance for a substance abuse program. Once he completes the program or if he leaves early, he will return to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center to complete his sentence

In exchange for his guilty pleas, two separate felony charges and two misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Weller and Sergio Chairez were arrested back in January in connection to burglaries on County Road G and Lake Minatare Road, where firearms, an ATV, and jewelry were taken.

Chairez pleaded guilty to two burglary charges as well, and was sentenced to 360 days in jail, to be served concurrently, on each conviction.

