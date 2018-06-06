Secretary of State confirms Murrell eligible to run as a write-in candidate

The Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s office has confirmed that Paul Murrell, who lost the coin flip Tuesday to determine who will advance in the general election in the Mitchell Mayor’s race, is eligible to run as a write-in candidate in the general election.

Deputy County Clerk Norma Bosche said Wayne Bena, Deputy Secretary of State, told her that according to state statute a candidate losing the election as result of a tie vote and determination of the winner was done by lot (in this case a coin toss) is eligible to run as a write-in candidate in the general election.

Murrell lost the coin flip to incumbent Mayor Brian Taylor, and immediately indicated his intention to run as a write-in. He has until the second Friday prior to the election (October 26th) to file as a write-in candidate.

The names of Taylor and the winner of the May primary council member Dave Curtis will appear on the general election ballot.