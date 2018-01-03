Semi driver crashes into utility pole in Scottsbluff after falling asleep at the wheel

The driver of a semi escaped serious injury early Wednesday morning after falling asleep and his vehicle drifted off the road.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Petersen says 24-year-old Kyle Peach of Sidney indicated he fell asleep while heading northbound on 21st Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

Petersen says Peach was just past the North Platte River bridge when the vehicle drifted into the eastbound ditch, traveling through the snow before hitting an NPPD power pole near the Beltline Highway intersection.

Petersen says Peach complained of back pain and was transported to the hospital by a private party. The cab received an estimated $4,500 damage and NPPD estimated it will take $5,000 to repair the pole.