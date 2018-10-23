Semi driver escapes serious injury in Cheyenne County I-80 accident

A semi driver escaped serious injury last evening when his vehicle went off the road on I-80 in Cheyenne County and caught fire.

Sheriff John Jensen says the cab and trailer left the roadway, went down an embankment and collided with the BNSF tracks. The impact caused the tractor and trailer to become fully engulfed with fire. Jensen says the driver was able to escape with what was characterized as minor injuries.

Eastbound interstate traffic was restricted to one-lane during the incident. The tractor and trailer were a total loss, and the driver was being treated a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the driver’s name is not being released at this time. .