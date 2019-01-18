Semi-final and final rounds of Voice in the Valley this weekend

Eight singers will take the stage tonight at the Elks in Scottsbluff for the semi-final round of the Voice in the Valley fundraiser for Theater West.

The field was narrowed from about 30 contestants in the first two rounds last weekend, and Lauren Newell with Theater West tells KNEB News she was pleasantly surprised by how much fun everyone has had with the experience. “I’m still getting messages from people about last weekend saying they really enjoyed themselves, the Elks Lodge is the perfect venue for this, they’ve been so wonderful”, says Newell. “So yeah, everybody I’ve talked to has just had a blast and they hope this continues for years to come.”

Tonight’s semi-finalists and the four singers who advance to tomorrow night’s finals will be signing new songs backed by a live band.

Admission both nights is $5 per person, with the shows starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Elks lodge on 1st Avenue.