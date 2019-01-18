class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360211 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Semi-final and final rounds of Voice in the Valley this weekend

BY Scott Miller | January 18, 2019
(Theatre West)

Eight singers will take the stage tonight at the Elks in Scottsbluff for the semi-final round of the Voice in the Valley fundraiser for Theater West.

The field was narrowed from about 30 contestants in the first two rounds last weekend, and Lauren Newell with Theater West tells KNEB News she was pleasantly surprised by how much fun everyone has had with the experience. “I’m still getting messages from people about last weekend saying they really enjoyed themselves, the Elks Lodge is the perfect venue for this, they’ve been so wonderful”, says Newell. “So yeah, everybody I’ve talked to has just had a blast and they hope this continues for years to come.”

Tonight’s semi-finalists and the four singers who advance to tomorrow night’s finals will be signing new songs backed by a live band.

Admission both nights is $5 per person, with the shows starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Elks lodge on 1st Avenue.

