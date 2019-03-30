Sen. Fischer discusses disaster with ag producers, local officials

Senator Deb Fischer met with local emergency management officials and agriculture representatives Saturday to hear first-hand about the impact of the Mar. 13 storm across Nebraska.

While commending Governor Ricketts and state emergency responders for being proactive in seeking an emergency disaster declaration in the wake of the storm, Fischer noted there are deadlines for officials and individuals seeking disaster aid.

Fischer said she heard a few details which she wasn’t aware of prior to the meeting, especially from agriculture producers. She noted the difficulty of trying to save calves and thinking of taking pictures when one or more is lost, or trying to document damage to roadways while at the same time trying to clear them and make repairs.

The variations in types of damage across the state have also raised a challenge for the federal government in responding with aid according to Fischer, saying recovery programs will need to be tailored to meet the needs of different groups across Nebraska.

Fischer says her office will be working to explain to federal officials the difficult and complex nature of the damage facing people across the state, so they understand recovery will be a long-term effort.