Sen. Fischer says she’ll support DeVos for Secretary of Education

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says she intends to support Betsy Devos’s nomination for Secretary of Education.

Nebraska’s senior senator says she has received assurances on state and local education control from the nominee. In a letter that DeVos sent to Fischer, it reinforces the need to keep Nebraskans in charge of schools and protect students with disabilities.

In her letter, Fischer says:

“I will support Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education. While I do not agree with Mrs. DeVos on every issue, I do believe she has the ability and commitment to lead the department. Moreover, I have received assurances from her in writing that the Department of Education will not impose new federal mandates related to vouchers on our schools. Local educators, schools boards, and parents should be the decision makers, not bureaucrats in Washington.

“She has also made a commitment to me in writing that she will work to protect all students, especially those with disabilities. As a longtime champion of public education and the daughter of a public school teacher, I will continue to fight to ensure all Nebraska children have access to a quality education.”

A copy of Mrs. DeVos’s letter to Senator Fischer is available here.

DeVos is a major advocate of school choice programs, and Democrats and labor unions have protested her candidacy.