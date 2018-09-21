Sen. Fischer talks trade, Opiod Crisis, Prescription drug costs and Future Senate topics with RRN

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer touched on several topics in an interview with the Rural Radio Network at the KRVN Radio studios on Thursday September 20th. KRVN News Director Dave Schroeder hosted the interview. International trade is an issue she closely monitors…

Senator Fischer also updated listeners on the current status of WOTUS or Waters of the US rule.

Sen. Fischer voted in favor of recent legislation in the Senate that helps states and communities in addressing the growing Opiod epidemic…

Bills to lower prescription drug prices came through the Senate in September. Sen. Fischer cosponsored three bills….



There’s work to be done this Fall in the nation’s Captiol. Sen. Fischer outlines issues she expects to come up….