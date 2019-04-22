class="post-template-default single single-post postid-380453 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

BY Scott Miller | April 22, 2019
Sen. Stinner pushing for fair and balanced budget, property tax relief
The Nebraska Legislature’s current session is more than two-thirds over, yet several big issues remain, such as a new two-year budget and proposals for property tax relief.

Senator John Stinner of Gering tells KNEB News he’s still reviewing the Revenue Committee’s proposal to lower property taxes by raising the state’s sales and cigarette taxes. “I’m just finishing up reading about 80 pages of their amended program they issued, so I’ve got a lot of work to do to educate myself relative to all the issues,” says Stinner. “Hopefully, we can put together something that is fair and balanced and meaningful.”

On the budget, Stinner says the Appropriations Committee will await the April projections by the Economic Forecasting Advisory Board before bringing forward a budget that tries to restore cuts from previous budgets, add medicaid expansion costs and replenish the state’s rainy-day fund.

Stinner says the budget should be on the floor for debate at the beginning of May, with the session slated to end June 6th.

