BY Associated Press | April 6, 2017
Senate votes to `go nuclear’ on high court pick

The Senate has voted to “go nuclear” and eliminate the filibuster for
President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.

The move could change the Senate and court for generations. It came Thursday on a procedural motion.

The change is dubbed “the nuclear option.” It removes a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Neil Gorsuch. The Senate is expected to confirm the appellate court judge on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised a point of order to change the rules “under the precedent set on Nov. 21, 2013,” when Senate Democrats who were then in the majority made the same move for lower court and executive branch nominations.

