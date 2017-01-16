class="single single-post postid-208676 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Senator Fischer delivers weekly Republican address

BY Brianna Puccini | January 16, 2017
This weekend, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) delivered the weekly Republican address to the nation. Senator Fischer discussed the Senate’s passage this week of the resolution paving the way to repeal ObamaCare.

You can watch her address below:

