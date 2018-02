Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) Friday filed for re-election with the Nebraska Secretary of State. Fischer was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and said she looks forward to running on her record of sharing Nnebraska values and building relationships with her colleagues to get things done.

Fischer says she has more than 1,000 bipartisan endorsements from Nebraskans in every county.

Fischer is running against Democratic challenger Jane Raybould, a Lincoln council member.