Senator introduces constitutional amendment to bring medical cannabis to Nebraska voters in November

Today, Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart introduced a constitutional amendment to bring medical cannabis before Nebraska voters in 2018.

In recent years, multiple bills on the subject have received widespread support, including Sen. Wishart’s Medical Cannabis Act (LB 622) which has carried over from the previous session and is currently on general file.

“I’m proud to introduce this constitutional amendment because I believe the voters of Nebraska deserve an opportunity to vote on establishing protections for medical cannabis patients,” said Wishart.

She says tens of thousands of Nebraskans are needlessly suffering because they don’t have access to medical cannabis, including veterans , children, and the terminally ill.

“Nebraska leaders have failed to act and provide these Nebraskans and their doctors the freedom to make decisions for their patients, without fear. Nebraskans who find that cannabis eases their pain and suffering should not be forced across state lines or treated like

criminals. I believe that medical cannabis is going to be a reality for Nebraska one day.”

Wishart says this constitutional amendment and her pending legislation carried over from last session are both

common sense solutions to address this issue that enjoy support from across the political spectrum.

“If the legislators won’t act, then I believe it is time for the voters of Nebraska to have their say. At a time when many Americans feel like our politics divide us, I know medical cannabis is one issue where most Nebraskans can agree,” said Senator Wishart.

If the amendment passes, it would go on the November ballot for Nebraska voters to decide on the matter.