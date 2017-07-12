Senator John Stinner announces bid for re-election

Gering Senator John Stinner makes a major announcement today regarding his future in the Nebraska Legislature.

After completing year three of his four-year term in the Nebraska Legislature, Stinner announced today that he will be seeking a second term.

Stinner made the announcement over the noon hour in Gering, and says that he would like to continue to represent the people of the 48th District. He has accomplished a lot in his first term- especially with his role as Chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Stinner says that helping the state balance their budget for the next biennium when they faced a massive budget shortfall shows that he has what it takes to make a positive impact within the Unicameral.

Among his priorities for his next term, Senator Stinner said he would continue to champion economic development, affordable housing in rural Nebraska, finding creative solutions to the tax burden Nebraskans face, and continuing to lead the body as they address more shortfalls in the future.

Stinner defeated Scottsbluff Attorney Mike Meister for the District 48 seat back in the November, 2014 election by garnering more than 70 percent of the vote.