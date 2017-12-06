Senator Stinner and Lt. Governor Foley speak at Chamber’s Pre-Legislative Breakfast

Gering Senator John Stinner and Lt. Governor Mike Foley talk about big picture issues facing the state during the Scottsbluff/ Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Pre-Legislative Breakfast.

With the 2018 legislative session beginning in just one month’s time, discussions are already underway about what the focus of the 60 day session will revolve around in the Unicameral.

During Wednesday’s Pre-Legislative Breakfast, Senator Stinner provided the crowd with a recap of the work that was done during this year’s session.

He said the highlights were passing two budgets- including a deficit request budget and the biennium budget. Additionally, Stinner discussed a bill that was 15 years in the making- and puts a Juvenile Justice Judge in Omaha and a Tele-Health Bill that requires insurance coverage for mental illnesses and behavioral problems.

Looking ahead to the new session, Stinner says property tax and the budget will again be a large portion of what lawmakers spend their time on in 2018.

Lt. Governor Mike Foley also spoke this morning, and commended Stinner on the heavy lifting done as Chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Foley also shared what the Governor’s office has been doing this year- including trade missions, bringing new jobs to Nebraska, and working with the legislature on rectifying agland valuations.

The Chamber also noted that throughout the upcoming session, they will be hosting several “Rolls and Issues ” conference calls, and the public is invited to come and join them for those morning events throughout the winter.

The 2018 legislative session is set to begin on January 3rd.