Senators advance proposed pay 2.5 percent raise for Nebraska judges

Nebraska judges will get a 2.5 percent pay raise over a two-year period if a bill advanced by lawmakers becomes law.

Senators gave the measure first-round approval on Wednesday with a 31-0 vote, amid concerns about retaining quality jurists.

Members of the Nebraska Supreme Court would see their salaries increase to roughly $176,300 a year by July 1, 2019. Their current salaries are about $171,975.

Members of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, district courts, juvenile courts, workers compensation courts and county courts will also get raises because their salaries are tied to what Nebraska Supreme Court justices make.

Supporters say judges could make far more money as private attorneys, but they want to serve the public.

Two additional votes are required before the proposal goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.