Sentencing for December pursuit driver delayed

The man who led authorities on a 100 mile per hour chase throughout western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming in mid December will have to wait another month to learn how long he’ll be behind bars.

24-year-old Frederick Ramirez was convicted of felony fleeing to avoid arrest and possession of methamphetamine. He was facing up to two years in prison on each count for Wednesday afternoon’s sentencing, but a court ordered substance abuse evaluation was not completed.

Ramirez’s new sentencing date has been scheduled for May 12 at 1:30 p.m.

On December 15, 2016, Ramirez and 34-year-old Jennifer Roose were arrested after the two hour chase ended in a field off of Highway 92 and County Road 12 between Mitchell and Morrill.

Scotts Bluff County Chief Deputy Troy Brown says the vehicle was a stolen Pontiac G6 from Scottsbluff, and the pursuit started in Gering and went west along Highway 92 and county roads into Goshen County. The vehicle then turned around and re-entered Nebraska before the vehicle went off Highway 92 and into a field.

Speeds reached 100 miles per hour and the vehicle ran other vehicles off the road during the pursuit. Spike strips were used to flatten the right front tire, but the vehicle kept traveling for some time while driving on the rim.

Last month, Ramirez was sentenced to one year in jail for convictions of assault, theft, and driving under suspension- with those charges unrelated to the pursuit.