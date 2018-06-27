Sentencing set for man accused of shooting girlfriend’s dog

An August sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s dog northeast of Hemingford.

Box Butte County District Court records say Adam Swanson pleaded no contest to animal neglect that resulted in death.

Prosecutors dropped a weapons charge in return for Swanson’s plea. His sentencing is set for Aug. 27.

Sheriff’s deputies say Swanson was intoxicated on Jan. 20 when he intentionally shot and killed the dog in its kennel.

Swanson and his girlfriend had been arguing at their home about 5 miles northeast of Hemingford.