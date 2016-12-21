September tourism events helping to boost lodging tax dollars

The fall tourism season in Scotts Bluff County is increasing lodging tax dollars that can be used to promote local attractions.

Scottsbluff Area Visitors Bureau Director Brenda Leisy says tourism lodging taxes from the fall months are up $10,000 from 2015. Leisy believes the success of the Old West Balloon Festival and Monument Marathon, major events in September that bring a lot of visitors to Scottsbluff and Gering, are the reasons why.

Leisy told KNEB News, “One of our major goals is to increase visitation during the so-called” shoulder season”. We already know people are going to travel between Memorial Day and labor Day. But to schedule events after that period really increases our tourism tax dollars. ”

Leisy said she is very pleased when the fall lodging tax dollar reports she is receiving.