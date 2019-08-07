ServeNebraska Seeking Nominations for 5th Annual Step Forward Awards

ServeNebraska, the state’s Volunteer Service Commission, is seeking nominations this month for the 5th annual ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards.

While there are many stories of selflessness associated with the disasters that have hit the state this year, ServeNebraska Executive Director Cathleen Plager tells KNEB News the organization is seeking to honor unsung heroes from across the spectrum. “We’re looking for individuals who stand out, who are passionate about the service they do and making sure they’re building up their communities,” says Plager. “They are leaving a legacy behind, and making sure they’re taking care of the communities they live in.”

Nominations can be made in 10 different categories by filling out forms online at serve.nebraska.gov before the August 30 deadline.

Following selection by Governor Ricketts, the Step Forward Award winners will be honored during a luncheon October 25th.