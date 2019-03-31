Seven New Providers Welcomed at Regional West

Regional West welcomed seven new providers to its medical staff during the first three months of 2019.

Andrew Gilbert, MD, is an Ear, Nose and Throat, Head and Neck surgeon at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Ear, Nose and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery. The clinic provides quality, patient-centered ear, nose, and throat care for all ages, including sinus infection, ear infection, snoring, and tonsillitis.

Dr. Gilbert earned a medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences-F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine, Bethesda, Md., and completed otolaryngology, head and neck surgery residency training at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. He is board certified in Otolaryngology.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Gilbert, call Regional West Physicians Clinic-Ear, Nose and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery at 308.635.3155 or go to MyRegionalWest.com and access your MyRegionalWest account to suggest an appointment time. Physician referrals are not required.

Moneera Haque, MD, PhD, and Adrian Padilla, MD, see patients at Regional West Medical Center as part of the Regional West Physicians Clinic-Hospitalist Service. Regional West’s primary care providers and specialists have the option of partnering with hospitalists, who specialize in the care of hospitalized patients, to manage their adult patients’ medical care during a hospital stay.

Dr. Haque earned a medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas, and completed internal medicine residency training with Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. She completed a Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Ill. Dr. Haque is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Cardiology.

Dr. Padilla earned a medical degree from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara Institute of Biological Sciences, Guadalajara, Mexico, and completed internal medicine residency training at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Jersey City Medical Center, Jersey City, NJ. He is board certified in Internal Medicine.

Rajendra Motwani, DO, is a urologist at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Urology. The clinic offers comprehensive care of the female and male urinary systems, including kidneys, ureters, bladders, urethra, and disorders of the male reproductive system. Dr. Motwani earned a medical degree from the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center, Fort Worth, and completed urology residency training at the same institution. He is board eligible in urology.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Motwani, call Regional West Physicians Clinic-Urology at 308.630.2450 or go to MyRegionalWest.com and access your MyRegionalWest account to suggest an appointment time. Physician referrals are not required.

Michal Taylor, MD, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Orthopaedics. The clinic offers comprehensive orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care for arthritis, reconstructive surgery, hand disease, hand trauma, sports medicine, overuse disorders, arthroscopic surgery, pediatric musculoskeletal disease, and trauma. Dr. Taylor earned a medical degree from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus School of Medicine, Denver, and completed orthopaedic surgery residency training at the same institution. She completed a sports medicine fellowship at Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. Dr. Taylor is board certified in orthopaedic surgery.

To make an appointment with Dr. Taylor, call Regional West Physicians Clinic-Orthopaedics at 308-630-1717, or go to MyRegionalWest.com and access your MyRegionalWest account to suggest an appointment time. Physician referrals are not required.

Deanna Schrotberger, MSN, NP-C, is a nurse practitioner at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Urgent Care. At Urgent Care, our staff is committed to serving patients’ health care needs with the convenience of walk-in appointments and onsite X-ray and lab capabilities. Ms. Schrotberger earned a Master of Science degree in executive nurse leadership from Kaplan University, and is certified as a nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Danelle Shaw, MSN, APRN-FNP, is a nurse practitioner at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pain Management. As the only dedicated pain clinic in western Nebraska, Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pain Management offers a full spectrum of care for people with chronic pain and debilitating pain issues. Physician referrals are required.

Ms. Shaw earned a Master of Science degree in nursing from Washburn University, Topeka, Kan., and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners as a family nurse practitioner.