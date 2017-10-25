Seven SBPD officers apply for Corporal position

Last month, the Scottsbluff Police Department announced they would be implementing a new rank within their command structure.

A total of seven officers- roughly one third of all of Scottsbluff’s patrol officers- have applied for the position of Corporal, which will allow them to have a supervisory position during shifts.

Four corporal positions have been green lit, and testing will take place on November 3rd with the City of Scottsbluff’s Civil Service Commission.

Chief Kevin Spencer says with limited vacancies to move up the ranks, these new positions offer an excellent opportunity for officers to step up into a leadership role.

Spencer says the corporals will be announced by the end of the year, and the four that are promoted will also see a bump in pay.