Seventh Annual Regional West Foundation Gala A Huge Success

Regional West Foundation raised more than $139,000 to support services, programs, and projects of Regional West Health Services at its seventh annual gala, held October 20th at the Gering Civic Center.

“This year’s event was a huge success for the Foundation,” said John Massey, Chairman of the Regional West Foundation Board of Directors. “Events like this not only raise additional funds to assist Regional West in providing the best patient experience possible, but also offer a time of celebration for staff and community members.”

More than 300 guests gathered for the signature event, which honored Dr. Lou and Carmen Kleager for their ongoing support of Regional West. Dr. Kleager is a retired Ear, Nose and Throat physician and surgeon, and Carmen is a retired nurse.

Throughout their careers the Kleagers contributed to the medical profession and the community. They both served on the board of directors of the Scottsbluff Area YMCA, where Carmen also served as president; the Longs Peak Council of Boy Scouts; and Regional West Medical Center. They also each served as state president of their respective divisions of the Nebraska Medical Association. Carmen has served on the WNCC Foundation; the Northfield Retirement Communities board of directors including as board vice president; and is a past president of the Regional West auxiliary.

“We are humbled to be honored, but we are not the most important aspect of this evening,” said Dr. Kleager. “The common thread that brings us together tonight is support of our Regional Medical Center. One way in which each of us can help sustain our hospital and those who care for us, is to support the Regional West Foundation.”

Rommie Hughes, MD, a surgeon with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Surgery, Vascular Diagnostics, and the medical director of Regional West’s trauma program, was also recognized for exemplifying the health system’s mission.

“We honor the great dedication to regional health and wellness that Dr. Rommie Hughes brings to our community,” said Lisa Scheppers, MD, Regional West Chief Medical Officer.

“Thank you to the Foundation’s volunteer board of directors for their hard work and dedication to raising funds to enhance Regional West and to all the donors in the community and throughout the region. We couldn’t do this without you,” said John Mentgen, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services.

Major sponsors for the 2017 gala included Western States Bank, B&C Steel, Ideal Linen, and Hampton Inn and Suites and Conference Center.

To learn more about Regional West Foundation, call 308-630-1485 or visit RegionalWestFoundation.org.