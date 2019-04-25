Several Area Ceremonies Mark Earth Day and Arbor Day

This past Monday was Earth Day and this Friday is the last Friday in April, which in Nebraska marks Arbor Day, when people are encouraged to plant and care for trees, bushes and plants.

There were a number of ceremonies across the panhandle to commemorate both Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Among those, during a tree planting ceremony at the Landers Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff Thursday, Mayor Raymond Gonzales joined members of the Parks, Cemetery and Tree board in making the official proclamation.

As part of Thursday morning’s ceremony, two conifer trees were planted at the soccer complex by city parks staff.

Following the ceremony, Leann Sato, City of Scottsbluff Storm Water Program Specialist handed those in attendance packets of native butterfly friendly flower seeds.