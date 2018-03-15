Several key races for Scotts Bluff County May Primary

With the May Primary two months away from today, there are several races in Scotts Bluff County that will be highly contested.

All three Scotts Bluff County Commissioner’s whose terms are expiring face challengers.

District 1 Commissioner Mark Reichert is facing three challengers: Kirk Arnold, Mick Lookabill, and Rex Wilson. Only one of the four will move on to the November ballot.

In District 3, incumbent Sherry Blaha is challenged by Jerry Crable and Charles Knapper; and only of them will advance to the November election. In District 5, either Chairman Mark Masterton or Mark Harris will move on to the November Ballot.

In Mitchell, three men are running for Mayor. Dave Curtis and Paul Murrell have both filed their candidacy to challenge current Mayor Brian Taylor, who is also seeking another term.

Lastly, longtime Scotts Bluff County Clerk Vera Dulaney is not seeking re-election, and five candidates have filed for the position. Kurt Zadina is the lone Libertarian on the ballot, and will more than likely advance to the General Election. However there are four Republicans- Pamela Schleve Cassels, Diane Rickard Summerville, Kelly Sides, and Ryan Griffin- and the top vote-getter will advance to the November ballot.

Locals have until May 4th to get registered to vote for the May Primary, with election day set for May 15th.