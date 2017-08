The City of Scottsbluff is reminding motorists that the railroad crossing at 20th Street will be closed to traffic on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Repair work is expected to begin at 8 a.m. each day. Additionally, the 5th Avenue railroad crossing is planned to be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The closures are needed for repairs to the crossings, and detours will be in place to guide traffic around the construction area. Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this closure.