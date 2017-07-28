Severe thunderstorms bring high winds, hail, heavy rain

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms erupted across the KNEB listening area yesterday afternoon and evening.

As late as 10:15 last night, reports came in from Ft. Laramie in Goshen County that there were damaging winds that had blown down power lines.

One of the earliest reports also came in from Goshen County at about 4:45 with roof damage to buildings and overturned pivots from 7 miles south of Torrington and east of Veteran.

Estimated wind gusts were between 75-90 miles per hour.

In terms of hail, reports came in from many points, the largest being in the Alliance area where 1 and 3/4 inch hail was reported, along with estimated 80 mile per hour winds and very heavy rain.

Alliance picked up 1.85 rain, 1.40 was reported at Ogallala, .37 at KNEB. In Gering , many locations received an inch or more of rain.