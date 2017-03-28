class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225106 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Severe Weather Awareness Drill scheduled Wednesday morning.

BY Kevin Mooney | March 28, 2017
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne will be conducting their annual severe weather awareness drill Wednesday.

A Mock Tornado Warning will be issued at approximately 9:30 a.m. MST and all alert systems will be tested including the area’s sirens. This is the time that most schools, healthcare facilities and businesses test their tornado procedures. Meteorologist Chad Hahn says families should do the same.

Hahn says May, June, and July are the months where there is the best possibility for a tornado. But as the Christmas tornadoes in eastern Nebraska exhibited last year, a tornado can occur at any time of year.

