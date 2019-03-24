Severe Weather Awareness Week March 25-29, 2019

Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 25th through 29th, 2019. The week is designed to remind us that severe weather season is beginning and we all need to take steps to be ready, by making a safety plan and reviewing proper safety precautions for protecting their lives. After the recent flooding in Eastern Nebraska, preparedness is on the minds of many.

A statewide tornado drill is scheduled as part of the week on March 27th. A Mock Tornado Warning will be issued at approximately 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time. All alert systems will be tested. This is the time that most schools, healthcare facilities and businesses test their tornado procedures. It is recommended that families also practice their family shelter plan at this time as well. The outdoor warning sirens for Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown, McGrew, Henry and Harrisburg will be tested at this time as well, unless the temperature at that time is below 32 degrees.

It is also a great time to make sure families are signed up for Panhandle Alert. This free notification system can keep people safe by notifying them not only of severe weather, but other hazards in the Panhandle, such as chemical spills, major accidents and fires. Registering only takes a few minutes. If people are already registered, it is a great time to log in and make sure their information is still up to date. The website is panhandlealert.org.

To keep up to date with news and information concerning emergency management in Scotts Bluff and Banner Counties, please like Region 22 Emergency Management on Facebook and follow @Region22EM on Twitter.

For more information call Region 22 Emergency Management at (308) 436-6689.