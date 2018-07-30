Severe weather causes damage, disrupts weekend activities

Severe weather over the weekend in many areas, including on

Saturday in the Kimball vicinity. A tornado was reported 3 miles

southwest of Kimball at 5:40 by a sheriff’s deputy who reported

he was watching some rotation just southwest of Kimball when it

became rainwrapped and he lost sight of it. Very heavy rain

and wind hit his truck and it was spun 45 degrees.

Baseball size hail, 2 and 3/4 inch was reported at the Kimball landfill.

Flash flooding was also reported in Kimball from heavy rain.

On Sunday more storms pounded the region in Southeast Wyoming, a tornado was reported at Gun Barrel in Laramie County on Highway 85. Two inch hail was also reported with reports of of several broken car windows and damaged vehicles.

Then just 6 miles north of Cheyenne at 2:45pm there was a brief touchdown of a tornado, along Kersey Drive north of the city. Inch and 3/4 hail did a lot of damage to property in the city as well as flooding of streets.

Storms crossed into southwestern Kimball County on Sunday, there was a report of a tornado near Panorama Point. As storms moved into Colorado, seven miles east of Akron, semi’s were blown over along Highway 34,a tornado hit 2 miles northeast of Brush snapping power poles and ripping street signs out of the ground. A small airport 1 mile northeast of Brush was also hit, planes flipped over, roofs blown off homes and major tree damage was reported. 2 and a half inch hail was also reported near New Raymer, Colorado.