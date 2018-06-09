Shaddick receives Nebraska Outstanding Secondary Administrator award

Justin Shaddick, Assistant Principal at Scottsbluff High School received the 2018 Nebraska Career Education Outstanding Secondary Administrator Award at the 44th Annual Nebraska Career and Education Conference. . The Excellence in Career Education Awards recognize outstanding Nebraska Career Education programs and outstanding partnerships with businesses and individuals. Recipients were nominated by Nebraska career educators from across the state.

During his seven years as an administrator at Scottsbluff High School, Justin Shaddick has played a major role in the development and oversight of the Scottsbluff High School Career Academy Program in conjunction with the design and construction of a new high school facility. Through his research and work with various community organizations, businesses, post-secondary institutions, the Nebraska Department of Education, fellow administrators, and the Scottsbluff High School staff, he created a model that successfully fit the unique needs of the school and community.

Shaddick has been instrumental in the refinement of the district’s graduation requirements to emphasize college and career readiness and built an honors system for recognizing career education achievements. Through these changes, Scottsbluff High School has created strong Career and Technical Student Organizations in the areas of SkillsUSA, HOSA, Educators Rising, DECA, FFA, and FCCLA. They have implemented a thriving internship program and were awarded the 2017 Nebraska Career Education Outstanding High School Program. Over the last two years he led writing teams in the application and acquisition of two major grants, the Developing Youth Talent Grant ($107,962) and The Nebraska Innovations Grant ($827,913).

“Justin Shaddick has been exemplary in the development of Career Education programs in Scottsbluff”, said Vinc Aulick, President of Aulick Industries. “With it’s new facility and outstanding leadership, Scottsbluff High School has a bright future”.

This year, a new award category was added to recognize Outstanding Career Education Teachers in each of seven career areas. Applicants submitted an application that was reviewed by a distinguished panel of Nebraska educators. Bluffs Middle School instructor Anne Schmall was named Outstanding Nebraska Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for 2018 and received a special plaque and a $1,000 award for her work with Grade 8 Career Exploration as well as FCCLA.