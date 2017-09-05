Shari Hinze appointed permanent transit manager

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have officially appointed Shari Hinze as the county’s permanent transit manager. The commissioners took the action Tuesday after County Management Accountant Jerry Crable said Hinze, who had been serving as the interim director for a month, was the recommendation of a committee that interviewed three candidates for the position.

Hinze had also been the county’s Handyman Director, but she indicated after the meeting the commissioners will now have to fill that spot with her appointment to the transit manager position.

The job involves overseeing the planned fixed route bus system that will have six buses make 132 stops in an hour at designated Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown locations beginning January 10th of next year. Hinze says after six months to a year, the route will be reviewed to determine whether more or fewer stops will be more efficient. Four other buses will do “demand response” similar to what the Handi-Bus does now.

Hinze said she has already had eight people express interest in driving the fixed route buses. Hinze said between now and January 10th she will be working on getting bids for materials at the bus stops and for marketing, hiring bus drivers and comparing notes with other Nebraska transit systems regarding scheduling and other items.