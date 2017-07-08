Shelley Knutson new Rotary president; John Marshall named Rotarian of the Year

The Scottsbluff/ Gering Rotary Club has a lot to be proud of for the work the organization did over the past 12 months.

On Thursday night, the club hosted their annual Gavel Exchange, where outgoing president Zac Karpf highlighted the accolades during his tenure. Their annual Rotary Gold fundraiser raised nearly $20,000 to benefit CAPstone Child Advocacy Center; members spent countless hours of volunteering throughout the community; and the group helped Rotary International’s mission of eradicating polio during their Purple Pancakes for Polio fundraiser.

Before the gavel was passed to incoming president Shelley Knutson, Karpf had awards to present to several local Rotarians.

John Marshall of Platte Valley Companies was presented the Rotarian of the Year award. Marshall had served as the Chair of the Membership Committee, and has been actively involved in the organization for years.

Also receiving an award was Matt Elvehjem of Western States Bank. He was nominated for the Rookie of the Year award due to his heavy involvement in his first year with the Scottsbluff/ Gering club, as well as high ambitions for the future. Karpf noted that Elvehjem aspires to attend the Rotary International Convention sooner rather than later.

To conclude the annual Gavel Exchange, Karpf handed over the gavel to Knutson. She said that she has high hopes for the organization, and wants to lead by example. She will be the club’s 98th president for 2017-2018.

Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self,” and Rotarians strive to live by means of ‘The Four Way Test,’ which questions:

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The Scottsbluff/ Gering Club currently has more than 100 active members who work to improve the community we live in.