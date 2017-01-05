Sheridan County Commissioner questions push to close Whiteclay beer stores

A Nebraska county official says he’s skeptical about a push to close four beer stores in Whiteclay, a village with a dozen residents

that sells millions of cans annually next to a South Dakota Indian reservation.

Sheridan County Commissioner Jack Andersen says he’ll consider testimony at a public hearing Thursday in Rushville, but he doesn’t believe shuttering the stores will address the problems plaguing residents of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The three-member commission set the hearing as it decides whether to recommend renewal of the stores’ liquor licenses to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Commissioners aren’t expected to act Thursday.

In November, the state liquor control commission ordered the Whiteclay stores to reapply for their licenses amid public pressure to reduce panhandling and public drunkenness.