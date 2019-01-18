class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360233 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Sheridan County Deputy arrested on child abuse charges sentenced

BY Ryan Murphy | January 18, 2019
The Sheridan County Deputy who was arrested last summer for child abuse was sentenced today in Box Butte County District Court.

40-year-old Chris Henry was sentenced Friday afternoon to 36 months of probation on a Class 3A felony charge of Intentional Child Abuse resulting in no injury. He also received a two day jail sentence, with credit for two days already served.

In November Henry pleaded guilty to the child abuse charge,  and in exchange for the guilty plea,  a charge of Strangulation was dismissed.

Court documents say during the July 2018 incident, Henry “knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be cruelly punished.”

