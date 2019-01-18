Sheridan County Deputy arrested on child abuse charges sentenced

The Sheridan County Deputy who was arrested last summer for child abuse was sentenced today in Box Butte County District Court.

40-year-old Chris Henry was sentenced Friday afternoon to 36 months of probation on a Class 3A felony charge of Intentional Child Abuse resulting in no injury. He also received a two day jail sentence, with credit for two days already served.

In November Henry pleaded guilty to the child abuse charge, and in exchange for the guilty plea, a charge of Strangulation was dismissed.

Court documents say during the July 2018 incident, Henry “knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be cruelly punished.”